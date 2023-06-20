Leaked! Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Smartwatches Prices

The launch of Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Watch 6 series is right around the corner. The company may introduce its new smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold devices. Before the official confirmation, the prices of the Watch Series 6 have received a tip. This year, the Watch series may include the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, and there is no Watch Pro variant like last year.



According to an online outlet, Dealabs Magazine, the prices of the Galaxy Watch 6 series in France have been leaked. Pricing for the 40mm Bluetooth Watch 6 variant may start at EUR 319.99 (around Rs 28,700), while the 40mm LTE variant may cost EUR 369.99 (around Rs 31,200). Android Authority notes that this makes the Galaxy Watch 6 €100 more expensive than the Watch 5's starting price last year. The Galaxy Watch 5 started at Rs 27,999 for the Bluetooth variant and went up to Rs 32,999 for the LTE variant.

The regular Watch 6 can also include a 44mm variant with Bluetooth and 4G for €349.99 (around Rs 31,400) and €399.99 (around Rs 35,800).

On the other hand, the Watch 6 Classic can come in two sizes: 43mm and 47mm. The 43mm Bluetooth and LTE editions can cost EUR 419.99 (around Rs 37,700) and EUR 469.99 (around Rs 42,100). The 47mm variants will reportedly cost EUR 449.99 (around Rs 40,300) and EUR 499.99 (around Rs 44,800), respectively.

The new report comes days after the design of the Galaxy Watch 6 series was leaked. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic may look similar, although the latter is expected to feature a physical rotating bezel. Notably, Samsung ditched rotating bezels on the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro last year. The renders also show the Watch 6 models in cream, silver, and black colour options. Other key specifications may include the Exynos W930 SoC and new health features. Samsung may continue its partnership with Google to improve WearOS.

At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2023, Samsung may also introduce the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both foldable smartphones are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Flip 5 is also expected to feature a larger cover screen, similar to the latest Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which is also said to launch in India around the same time.