Leaked! Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE; Take a look

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) later this year. There have been reports that the Galaxy S21 FE will not launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, and production may have been suspended as well. But there is no official confirmation yet. However, the Galaxy S21 FE continues to appear in leaks, and now, its probable specifications have appeared on the TENAA certification site.



Galaxy S21 FE Leaked Specifications



According to the TENAA listing shared by MyFixGuide, the Galaxy S21 FE is listed under the model number SM-G9900. This is the same model number found in China's 3C certification. The TENAA listing indicates that the Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes a 4,370 mAh battery. The smartphone might come with support for 25W and 45W fast charging. Under the wraps, the Galaxy S21 FE will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor combined with 8GB of RAM.



The most anticipated specs of the Galaxy S21 FE include two variants of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. On the software front, it will run Android 11 with a layered user interface on top. It will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel or 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, it is also expected to house a 32-megapixel front camera. Your connectivity options will likely include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is rumoured to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.



Renders of Galaxy S21 FE shared on Twitter



Evan Blass (evleaks) also shared versions of the Galaxy S21 FE on Twitter.

Galaxy S21 FE pic.twitter.com/2P4pehUL9E — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 7, 2021

The Galaxy S21 FE sports a similar design to the Galaxy S21 with a flat-screen and a large camera bump on the rear. But the Galaxy S21 FE will keep the same colour for the camera module, unlike the Galaxy S21. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come in four colour options: black, white, green, and purple.