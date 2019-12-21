LG G8X ThinQ launches in India: Smartphone with Detachable Dual Screen

LG has launched the LG G8X ThingQ smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with dual screens, one out of which is detachable.

The secondary screen is a 2.1-inch cover display that offers basics like notifications, date, time, battery life etc. The detachable display connects to the phone via a USB Type-C port and sports a 360-degree freestop hinge. With this, we can use the screen as a game controller at a 120-degree angle, like a mini laptop at 140 degrees, use it flat at 180 degrees and as a stand/tent at 270 degrees. It can also be flipped back to a 360.

The LG G8X ThingQ comes at Rs 49,999 and can be bought across retail outlets from December 21. As of now, there is only one colour option available – the Aurora Black.

The LG G8X ThingQ comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080X2340 pixels) FullVision display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi pixel density. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner, a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card.

The LG G8X ThingQ flaunts dual cameras on the back a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel secondary one that comes with a super wide-angle lens. On the front, there is also a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered with a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.