LG to Shut Down Smartphone Update Services by June 30, 2025

If you're still using an LG smartphone, consider this your final warning—you have until June 30, 2025, to install any remaining updates. After that, LG will permanently shut down its update servers and LG Bridge software, ending official support for all its smartphones.

The announcement came via LG’s official forums, confirming that the company will take its mobile support services offline for good. This includes firmware updates, Android upgrades, and PC software management tools provided through LG Bridge.

LG exited the smartphone market back in 2021 but promised to continue supporting eligible devices for up to three years. That commitment led to one final Android OS update—Android 12—as well as intermittent security patches for supported models. However, with the shutdown date now set, all remaining support will officially come to a close.

Beginning July 1, 2025, users will no longer be able to download Android updates or use LG Bridge to back up data, restore files, or install firmware via PC. “LG’s Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) upgrade service, mobile phone software update centre, and LG Bridge PC suite will all go offline at midnight Korea time GMT +9 (IST 5:30 PM),” the company stated.

This final step is part of LG's ongoing wind-down from the smartphone business after years of struggling with market share and fierce competition. While many users have already moved on to other brands, some loyalists still use older LG models.

For those remaining users, now is the time to act. LG urges customers to update their smartphones and back up their data using LG’s software tools well before the June 30, 2025, deadline. After that point, no official downloads, updates, or support will be available.