LinkedIn CEO: AI Skills and Adaptability Outweigh Fancy Degrees in Today’s Job Market

Gone are the days when a prestigious college degree was seen as a golden ticket to a successful career. According to LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, the global job market is undergoing a major shift—employers today are giving more importance to artificial intelligence (AI) skills and adaptability than to academic pedigree.

Speaking during a recent fireside chat, Roslansky highlighted how AI is reshaping industries and what this means for young professionals. His advice is simple yet powerful: focus less on chasing elite university degrees and more on building practical skills, especially those connected to AI.

“The future of work belongs not anymore to the people that have the fanciest degrees or went to the best colleges, but to the people who are adaptable, forward-thinking, ready to learn, and ready to embrace these tools,” Roslansky said.

AI reshaping hiring priorities

Roslansky explained that AI’s rapid adoption across industries is changing how companies evaluate talent. Employers are no longer impressed solely by diplomas from top-tier institutions. Instead, they want candidates who can quickly learn, adapt, and evolve with technological advances.

“It really kind of opens up the playing field in a way that we’ve never seen before,” he added.

This shift isn’t just his personal view. Recent data supports it. A Microsoft survey revealed that 71 percent of business leaders would prefer to hire a less experienced candidate with AI expertise over a more experienced professional who lacks those skills. In fact, 66 percent admitted they would not hire someone with no AI knowledge at all.

The demand for AI skills is also reflected in job listings. At LinkedIn’s “AI in Work Day” event, the company reported a 70 percent year-over-year increase in postings requiring AI literacy. This means AI know-how is no longer a “nice to have”—it is quickly becoming a baseline requirement for landing roles across industries.

Human skills remain critical

While AI literacy and technical knowledge are increasingly valued, Roslansky cautioned against underestimating human qualities. Skills like empathy, communication, and adaptability, he said, will remain vital for career success.

“People who embrace AI will replace those who don’t, but knowing how to talk to chatbots won’t be enough,” Roslansky warned.

He emphasized that soft skills will be the real differentiator in a world where technology continues to advance at lightning speed.

“I believe that the human component to all of this is, quite frankly, going to be most people’s secret weapon,” he said. “So, empathy, communication, adaptability, being able to actually just have a conversation with someone—don’t forget the human skills. Those are critical to being successful in anything that you’re trying to do moving forward.”

The new career equation

For today’s job seekers, Roslansky’s advice underscores an important shift: a strong resume with only degrees and credentials may no longer be enough. Instead, the winning formula combines AI proficiency with adaptability and strong human skills.

As industries transform, professionals who embrace AI while staying human-centered are likely to lead the future of work.