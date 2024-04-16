Logistics platform ClickPost raises funds to launch AI-driven modules

New Delhi: Logistics intelligence platform for online retailers ClickPost on Tuesday said that it raised $6 million in a Series A funding led by Inflexor Ventures partners and Athera Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from Riverwalk Holdings and an existing investor, Rebright Partners.

According to the company, the funding will be used for launching new AI-driven modules, global growth and hiring.

"E-commerce is a space where vertical AI products will see a lot of adoption as brands look to grow more efficiently and compete with the likes of Amazon who have vast resources to provide a more data-driven experience to shoppers," Naman Vijay, the Co-Founder and CEO of ClickPost, said in a statement.

"This puts the onus on SaaS companies like us to provide solutions that keep brands at the forefront of innovation," he added.

Moreover, the company said more than 300 enterprises across India, North America, APAC, and the Middle East use ClickPost.

"ClickPost’s depth, agility, flexibility, and data advantage place them well to deliver this, in India as well as in global markets. Naman, Prashant, and their talented team have made remarkable strides in efficiently scaling a top-notch product," said Rajiv Mehta, General Partner at Athera Venture Partners.

The logistics intelligence platform currently tracks over one million shipments daily and is aiming to grow five times in the next two years.