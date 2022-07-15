MacBook Air M2 goes on sale in India today

The MacBook Air M2 will go on sale in India today. The laptop can be purchased later today. Its new MacBook Air model was announced in June this year, and people can now get it through Apple's online store. It is not listed on Amazon, and the device will also go on sale through Flipkart. The MacBook Air M2 starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Users can also upgrade the machine with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.



The new MacBook Air M2 is more expensive than the previous model. That said, should you buy the 2020 model or the new one? It purely depends on what your preference is. The new MacBook Air model has a unique design. This offers a brighter and larger screen with trimmed bezels. It's powered by Apple's latest and most powerful M2 processor, which also powers the higher-end 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro model. Reviews have claimed that the laptop is good for regular tasks but struggles a bit when handling intense workloads.

The MacBook Air M2 model has a 1080p camera, while the 2020 version includes a 720p camera. So you get a much better camera experience with the new model. There are no speaker grills on the 2022 model, and the company placed two tweeters and two woofers between the keyboard and display for a neat look. The company has also provided support for its Spatial Audio technology and Dolby Atmos support. So yes, the MacBook Air M2 is a better option than the previous version.

Yes, the new laptop is more expensive, but you still get it at a slightly lower price. The pre-order offer is still visible online and can be taken advantage of to get it at a discounted price. An instant discount offer of Rs 6,000 on HDFC bank credit card means customers can get the MacBook Air M2 at an effective price of Rs 1,13,900, down from Rs 1,19,900. It's currently unclear if the same discount offer will also be available when it's on sale. There are also some trade-in deals available through various online and offline channels that you can check out to get the laptop at an even lower price. The MacBook Air M1 model is currently being sold in India with a starting price of Rs 96,990.