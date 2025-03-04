MacBook Air M4: Expected Launch, Price in India, Design, and Features

Apple is preparing to introduce the next-generation MacBook Air powered by the advanced M4 chip. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, hinted at an upcoming announcement with the phrase, “There's something in the air,” reminiscent of the tagline used during the launch of the original MacBook Air in 2008. Reports suggest Apple will reveal the MacBook Air M4 models through a press release on its Newsroom website, possibly accompanied by a YouTube video.

Expected Release Date and Pricing in India

The MacBook Air M4 lineup is likely to be unveiled this week, with March 5 or 6 being the most probable dates. Similar to previous MacBook launches, Apple may opt for an online announcement instead of a dedicated launch event.

Regarding pricing, the MacBook Air M4 is expected to be in the same range as its predecessor. The current 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip is priced at Rs 1,14,900, while the 15-inch version costs Rs 1,34,900. The M4 variants might launch at similar prices, with slight adjustments based on configurations.

MacBook Air M4 Specifications

The new MacBook Air will be equipped with Apple's latest M4 chip, featuring a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Early benchmarks suggest the M4 chip delivers up to 25% better multi-core performance compared to the M3 chip.

Additionally, Apple is expected to increase the base RAM from 16GB to 32GB, offering improved performance for professional users. The M4’s efficiency may also contribute to longer battery life.

Design and New Features

While the MacBook Air M4 is not anticipated to undergo a significant design overhaul—given that the last major redesign occurred in 2022—several new features might be introduced, including:

12MP Camera with Center Stage: Keeps users in focus during video calls on FaceTime and Zoom.

Desk View Mode: Allows users to showcase their face and an overhead view of their workspace simultaneously.

Additional Thunderbolt Ports: The MacBook Air M4 may feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of the current two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Dual External Display Support: Unlike previous models, the new version may support two external monitors while the laptop lid remains open.

Nano-Texture Display Option: Apple might introduce this anti-glare display technology to the Air series, though it could remain exclusive to the MacBook Pro models.

With these anticipated upgrades, the MacBook Air M4 is shaping up to be a powerful and versatile laptop designed for both professionals and everyday users.