Made a blunder or sent a wrong message on WhatsApp? How to edit it

WhatsApp has received a lot of updates, the latest of which is the ability to edit messages you've sent by mistake. It can be helpful if you make a typo, which I always do. WhatsApp editing messages is based on the existing everyone deletes message option and disappearing messages. The editing option is straightforward and can help you keep your chat tidy.



How to edit sent WhatsApp messages



The method is simple. Long press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu. The edit button has its pen-like icon, which is standard on many messaging apps. WhatsApp adds that the edit option will only work up to fifteen minutes after sending the message. The company explains that "edited posts" will display an "edited" label so users reading the text know the correction without displaying editing history. The Meta-owned messaging app emphasizes that the platform protects user data through end-to-end encryption (E2EE) privacy standards. WhatsApp extends E2EE to media files and calls, meaning no one, including the company, can intercept messages.

WhatsApp is rolling out the editing option, but not all users have access. Indian users will also get the feature around the same time. Until then, users must ensure that their Android or iPhone app is current. While the feature is simple but essential, WhatsApp has recently rolled out these much-demanded tools. The editing feature in WhatsApp comes a year after Apple released a similar feature for iMessage for Apple products. The editing option has existed on Meta-run platforms like Instagram and Facebook for years.

Similarly, the messaging app recently rolled out multi-device support for smartphones. As part of the update, users can link the main WhatsApp account with up to four devices, including smartphones and laptops. While it may seem better late than never, fans and users have requested these features for years.