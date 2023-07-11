Mark Zuckerberg Reacts on Threads 100M Subscriptions

Meta launched its text-based chat platform, Threads, on July 6, and the announcement spread like wildfire. Users started downloading the app out of sheer curiosity, and within hours of its launch, the app already had users talking about their experience thus far. It was reported that Threads had crossed millions of downloads within 24 hours of launch. And now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that the app has surpassed 100 million subscriptions in 5 days without any promotions.



Mark Zuckerberg on Threads

As for Threads, Zuckerberg wrote: "Threads reached 100 million sign-ups over the weekend. That's mostly organic demand, and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet. Can't believe it's only been 5 days."









One user responded to Zuckerberg's post, writing: "It's simple, you created a platform that doesn't push alt-right nonsense, hate speech and disinformation on important issues such as climate change - please continue this direction because the people are loving it."

How to Use Threads

- After downloading, open the app and click "Log in with Instagram."

- If you have the Instagram app installed on your device, Threads will automatically log you in.

- If you don't have the Instagram app installed, you'll be reminded to install it.

- After the installation is complete, you can log in to Threads.

- Once you log in, you can send messages to your friends.