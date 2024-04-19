Meta AI: New WhatsApp and Instagram AI Chatbot; Availability and Features

Meta has launched its AI-powered chatbot, Meta AI, on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, providing a variety of functionalities for users. This new AI tool can answer user queries, create animated and high-quality images, and more. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the chatbot's features and enhancements through WhatsApp channels.

Meta AI: Features

Meta AI utilizes Meta's advanced large language model Llama 3. The AI chatbot functions similarly to ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, but with the added benefit of being integrated across multiple Meta platforms. Zuckerberg stated, "We believe that Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use."

The chatbot can be accessed through the search bar on any Meta platform, allowing users to ask questions on various topics. Meta AI responds based on its vast knowledge base. Additionally, the AI can create high-quality images and animations based on user prompts. Meta plans to introduce more features to the chatbot and extend its availability to more countries soon. Meta will also launch a new meta.ai website, providing another avenue for users to access the chatbot outside Meta platforms.

Meta AI: Availability

Initially, Meta AI was in its testing phase and seen by some users in India. The AI chatbot is being rolled out in several countries, including Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Android and iOS users can now use Meta AI on the latest versions of WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Currently, it supports US English and is available in the mentioned countries. Meta AI's expansion aims to deliver an enhanced user experience across its platforms, offering diverse and intelligent chatbot functionalities for different needs.