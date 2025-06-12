Meta AI Unveils New Video Editing Tools with 50 Presets for U.S. Users

Meta is making a bold move into the world of AI-powered video editing. The tech giant has launched a new set of tools under its Meta AI platform that allows users to enhance short video clips with 50 predesigned prompts. These AI features let users tweak aspects like outfit designs, settings, and overall aesthetics—all with just a few taps.

Currently available only to users in the United States, the editing options are accessible through the Meta AI app, the Meta.ai website, and a newly introduced standalone video-editing app called Edits. Positioned as a direct competitor to apps like CapCut and Google’s generative AI features, Edits aims to simplify the video editing process for everyday users and creators alike.

The video presets, which are limited to clips up to 10 seconds in length, offer a diverse range of effects—from giving your footage a vintage comic book appearance to altering a subject’s outfit into a space-themed suit or adding moody rainy-day lighting.

According to Meta, these presets were crafted based on feedback from creators, with a focus on making video editing intuitive and reflective of real creative demands. “We built this so that everyone can experiment creatively and make fun, interesting videos to share with their friends, family, and followers,” the company said in a blog post.

While Meta hasn’t confirmed whether the tool uses its Movie Gen AI models directly, it did cite them as a source of inspiration for the new editing features. Once the edits are applied, users can immediately share their content on Facebook and Instagram, keeping engagement within Meta’s ecosystem.

Though limited in scope for now, Meta has indicated that more customisation options will be released later this year. These upcoming updates aim to empower users with more flexibility and creativity in how they produce content.

With this rollout, Meta joins a growing list of tech companies pushing AI video tools into the mainstream, responding to the increasing demand for fast, accessible content creation solutions. By reducing the complexity of traditional video editing software, Meta hopes to attract a broader audience—from casual users to professional content creators.

As short-form video continues to dominate social platforms, Meta’s investment in AI-driven tools signals its ambition to stay ahead in the evolving digital content race.



