Meta AI’s ‘Imagine Me’ Feature Now Free in India: Create Personalized AI Avatars on WhatsApp, Instagram

Meta’s imaginative AI-powered selfie generator, Imagine Me, is now rolling out to users across India — and it’s completely free. After launching globally in July 2024 and seeing widespread adoption in the US and other regions, this fun, customizable tool is finally accessible to Indian users through platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and the Meta AI app.

The feature enables users to place their digital likeness into a wide range of creative scenarios, from “walking on the moon” to “posing in a Renaissance painting.” All it takes is a simple prompt to get started.

"Imagine Me in Meta AI is now available in India. Users can generate photos of themselves in different scenarios, from ‘on the moon’ to ‘in a Renaissance painting’,” the company said in an official release.

To use the tool, users initiate a chat with Meta AI and type a prompt such as “Imagine me as a superhero” or “Imagine me in a Bollywood film.” During the one-time setup, the app asks for permission to capture facial data by scanning the user’s face from various angles. Once the scan is completed, it enables seamless creation of AI images in endless fictional contexts — without needing to repeat the setup.

What makes Imagine Me unique is its playful, stylized output. The images don’t aim for photo-realism, which helps distinguish them from deepfakes — a growing concern in today’s AI landscape. Instead, the illustrations reflect a vibrant, artistic approach to personalized content creation.

A Meta spokesperson explained, “Users will be able to see themselves in a variety of fun, imaginative, and creative ways -- thanks to the power of generative AI.”

Privacy remains a core focus. The tool is locked to one person per setup and cannot be used to generate images of others. This ensures ethical use and limits misuse involving facial data.

Unlike typical AI image generators that rely solely on text or avatars, Imagine Me combines facial scans with user prompts for a more immersive, individualized experience. Users can keep generating new scenes — whether it’s life as a 90s rockstar, a cyberpunk adventurer, or a knight from medieval times.

While currently tied to a single profile per device, Meta may evolve the feature to support broader functionality in the future.

With Imagine Me, Meta is doubling down on personalized AI engagement, inviting Indian users to reimagine their digital selves like never before. Whether you’re curious or just looking for some creative fun, the feature promises to transform selfies into storytelling.