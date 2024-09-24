Live
Meta Connect 2024: Event Date and How to Watch it Live
Meta Connect 2024 will feature new hardware, AI advancements, and possibly updates on AR glasses, streaming live on Meta's platforms.
Meta's highly anticipated Connect developer conference is set to take place next week, offering a glimpse into the company’s latest developments. Among the expected updates, Meta may introduce new hardware, including a successor to the Meta Quest 3 and possibly updates to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. There's also speculation about the long-rumoured "Orion" AR glasses, although this will only be confirmed during the keynote.
In addition to hardware, Meta is expected to highlight its advancements in AI. The event could showcase Meta’s newest AI-powered tools, such as the Llama large language model and the latest image generation technology, which could be integrated into platforms like WhatsApp. As Meta phases out its custom tools for AR filters, developers may see new tools cantered around generative AI, further propelling Meta’s vision for the metaverse and boosting its Horizon Worlds platform.
Meta Connect 2024: Event Date
The conference will start with a keynote address by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, followed by a developer keynote. This year's Meta Connect will start from Wednesday, September 25th, to Thursday, September 26th. The main keynote will stream live on September 25th at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT, with the developer keynote immediately after. You can find the Meta's full programme schedule here.
Meta Connect 2024: How to Watch it Live
To watch Meta Connect 2024 live, tune into the official MetaConnect website, or, if you’re a Quest headset user, you can stream it on HorizonWorlds. There will also be live developer sessions covering in-depth topics on AI and mixed reality, accessible through Facebook.