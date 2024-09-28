Meta Introduces Location Tagging Feature for Threads Posts

Live
Just In
Threads now allow users to tag approximate locations in posts, offering followers insights into where content is shared without exact map details.
Meta has launched a new feature on Threads, allowing users to tag their locations in posts. If the feature is available to you, you’ll notice a pin icon in the post composer that lets you add your current location.
The tagged location doesn’t pinpoint an exact spot on a map. Instead, it provides a general idea, such as a city, neighbourhood, or popular spot like a restaurant. Users can also tap on a tagged location to explore other posts from the same area.
I've been experimenting with the feature myself. By tapping the pin in the composer, Threads presents several options—ranging from a broad location like Portland, OR, to more specific places. If you're used to Instagram’s location tags, this will feel quite familiar.
Currently, this feature is available only on the mobile app. I can use it on iOS, but it hasn’t appeared on the web version yet. Hopefully, desktop browser compatibility is coming soon.