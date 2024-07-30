Meta Launches AI Studio to Create AI Avatars on Instagram and More

Meta has launched a new tool called AI Studio, allowing users in the US to create AI versions of themselves on Instagram and the web. This innovative feature is designed for creators and businesses to use AI avatars to engage with their followers, providing a new way to manage online interactions.



With AI Studio, users can create custom AI profiles that reflect their personality and brand. These AI avatars can interact in chat threads, respond to comments, and even manage direct messages on behalf of the user. This functionality is particularly useful for creators who want to maintain a presence on social media without being constantly active.

To get started with AI Studio, Instagram users in the US can either visit the AI Studio website or initiate a new “AI chat” directly within the Instagram app. This easy setup process allows users to customize their AI avatar based on their existing content, preferred topics, and links they wish to share. Users can also control specific interactions, such as setting auto-replies and determining which accounts the AI can engage with.

In addition to personalized avatars, AI Studio enables the creation of entirely new AI characters that can be deployed across Meta's platforms, including WhatsApp and Messenger. This feature mirrors the offerings of startups like Character.AI and Replika, where users engage with themed chatbots. Similar to OpenAI's custom GPT store, Meta plans to showcase these user-created AI characters, allowing others to interact with them.

Meta initially explored this concept by partnering with celebrities to create AI avatars that mirrored their likeness but had different names and personas. This approach was a precaution against potential issues, such as the AI avatars making inappropriate statements. Despite the safeguards in AI Studio, there remains a possibility of unexpected outcomes due to the nature of generative AI.