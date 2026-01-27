Meta could soon ask users to pay for a more advanced experience on WhatsApp and Instagram, as the company explores subscription-based “premium” versions of its popular platforms. While both apps have long been free to use, Meta appears ready to introduce paid tiers packed with exclusive features and deeper artificial intelligence integration.

According to recent reports, the new subscriptions would be separate from Meta’s existing Verified plans. Instead of focusing only on account authentication or profile credibility, these premium offerings are expected to unlock tools and capabilities not available to regular users.

The move signals a broader monetisation strategy for the tech giant, which has spent years investing heavily in acquiring and developing platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. With billions of active users worldwide, even a small percentage opting for paid features could open up significant new revenue streams.

Artificial intelligence is likely to play a central role in these premium plans. The report by TechCrunch says Meta is going to have its Manus AI agent available within these plans, and also have them running in Instagram for a wider AI reach across its users. This suggests Meta wants AI assistance to become a core selling point, potentially helping users automate tasks, create content, or manage their accounts more efficiently.

Other AI-driven tools could also be included. It also notes that AI-powered tools like Vibes that let you create short AI videos, could also be integrated within this ecosystem when it launches for a wider audience, most likely by later this year. Such tools may appeal strongly to creators and influencers looking for quick, engaging content without complex editing.

Instagram users may see more practical features aimed at control and privacy. For example, subscribers could get insights into followers who do not follow them back, or the ability to view Stories discreetly without notifying the poster. These small but meaningful additions could make the paid tier attractive to power users.

Meta appears to be testing demand gradually. The company could have easily tested the waters with the Verified version first and with all the AI tools in its armoury ready to offer another premium model which is likely to cost users without affecting the free account users.

However, the shift toward paid features may also reignite privacy concerns. As AI tools become more deeply embedded, users will want assurances that personal data, especially on WhatsApp, remains secure. The company also has to thwart the privacy concerns that all these AI features have raised, and assure users that their data or any other information on these apps, especially WhatsApp (which now has ads) are not used to train their AI models.

For now, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook continue to operate primarily as free services. But with growing AI investments and rising operational costs, Meta seems ready to experiment with subscriptions. Whether users are willing to pay remains the big question.



