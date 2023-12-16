Meta Quest users can now use Microsoft Word, Excel & PowerPoint in Virtual Reality

San Francisco: Microsoft has launched the basic Office suite, which includes Word, Excel and PowerPoint, for free on the Meta Quest store.

Now, users of Meta Quest headsets can use these apps for free in Virtual Reality.

To begin, users will need a Microsoft account and any of the four available Meta Quest headsets (Oculus Quest, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3).

Now, all they need is to go to the Meta Quest store and download the Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word apps for free, reports Android Central.

Users will only need to log into their Microsoft account one time to be able to use all three apps.

The company kept the size of the apps very small -- around 1.3MB each, as all three apps are running on the cloud.

This is to keep the performance high on the Quest headset, allowing you to multitask between apps quickly by tapping the icons on the universal menu bar at the bottom of the Quest UI, the report said.

The report also added that users can even run all three apps simultaneously on the Meta Quest by tapping and holding each app's icon on the universal home bar at the bottom, then moving it to one of the three accessible window positions.

Meanwhile, Microsoft-owned gaming console brand Xbox has announced that its Cloud Gaming service is now available on Meta Quest VR headset devices.

"You can play hundreds of games with a Meta Quest 2, 3, or Pro headset, the latest Quest software update, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, a supported controller, and a high-speed internet connection," Microsoft said in a blogpost.