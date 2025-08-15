Live
Police register six cases against abusive posts
Mangaluru: Six separate cases have been registered at Belthangady and Venur police stations in Dakshina Kannada district after abusive and defamatory content surfaced on social media, police officials confirmed on Wednesday.
One of the accused, identified as Aji, a resident of Hubballi, allegedly posted offensive remarks on social media platforms, prompting a complaint. Other cases involve circulation of derogatory comments and videos aimed at creating communal discord, officials said.
The rise of offensive and provocative online content has become a recurring challenge for law enforcement in coastal Karnataka.
