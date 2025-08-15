PM Modi Promises ‘Double Diwali’ With Next-Generation Tax Reforms

New Delhi:

In a major PM Modi festival announcement on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised citizens a ‘Double Diwali’ this year, unveiling what he called a historic Modi tax gift 2025. Speaking from the Red Fort, he announced that the government is set to roll out next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms aimed at reducing the tax burden for the common man.

“This Diwali, it will be a double Diwali for you,” PM Modi declared. “We are introducing next-generation GST reforms that will bring substantial tax relief and make essential goods cheaper. This is our gift to the people ahead of the festival season.”

The Prime Minister recalled that the GST regime, introduced on July 1, 2017, replaced multiple local taxes with a unified system, simplifying compliance. After eight years, he said, the government had undertaken a comprehensive review of the system. A high-powered committee consulted state governments, and based on their feedback, new India tax reforms have been finalised.

PM Modi said the reforms will benefit micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while making daily-use items more affordable. “Lower taxes mean stronger purchasing power for families and a boost for our economy,” he noted, linking the move to the spirit of Diwali celebrations news.

The Prime Minister also praised India’s globally recognised Unified Payments Interface (UPI), calling it a symbol of self-reliance. “India alone accounts for 50% of real-time digital transactions worldwide. Why should we depend on others when our youth can lead in every field?” he challenged.

With the promise of reduced taxes, cheaper goods, and a stronger economy, PM Modi’s Double Diwali pledge has set the tone for a festive season that could also mark a significant shift in India’s indirect tax landscape.