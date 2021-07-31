Mi 12 to integrate LPDDR5X RAM, it may bring Snapdragon 898 SoC

Mi 12, Xiaomi's next-generation flagship model, is reported to include the new LPDDR5X memory. The LPDDR5X configuration was announced just a day ago by JEDEC and one of the first smartphones to integrate this technology is now rumoured to be the upcoming Mi 12. The phone is expected to launch sometime later in the year and is likely to run on the latest Qualcomm processor announced at the end of the year. The Mi 12 is also rumoured to include a 200-megapixel main sensor.



Tipster Ice Universe shared on Weibo that Xiaomi's Mi 12 may include the newly announced LPDDR5X memory. The new RAM configuration offers a maximum data transfer rate of 6,400 Mbps to 8,533 Mbps, twice what LPDDR4X can handle. It also comes with TX / RX equalization to improve signal integrity and new adaptive update management to improve reliability.

A report from MyDrivers claims that the Mi 12 can work with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC, which probably comes with LPDDR5X support. This refutes the previous report that the Mi 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC. Whatever the brand name of the next generation chipset, Qualcomm is said to be half a month ahead of schedule and this could result in the launch of the chipset in early December. Soon after, Mi 12 is expected to be announced, although availability may be fixed for later. To remember, Mi 11 was presented in December of last year, while its official launch occurred sometime in February of this year.

There's very little we know about the Mi 12 as of now, but previous reports claim that the phone has a 200-megapixel main camera from Samsung and Olympus. This 200-megapixel sensor, which is rumoured, is said to use 16-in-1 pixel binning to produce 12-megapixel images with large pixels. There may also be an Olympus logo on the phone's camera module. Also, the Mi 12 is likely to feature a curved screen with a single hole drilled for the selfie camera.



