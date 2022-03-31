Microsoft Build 2022 to take place from May 24 -26

Microsoft's annual Build developer conference returns as a virtual event for 2022. Like the last two Builds, this year's event will be held online from May 24-26. Microsoft hosts Build every year as an event for developers, engineers, IT professionals, students, and startups to learn the latest about Microsoft technologies, Windows, Office, and more.



While it's traditionally held live in Seattle, Microsoft was first forced to make the event virtual in 2020, and the pandemic once again kept this event digital for 2022. However, Microsoft is making some changes. This year will include "market-specific content" for France, Germany, Japan, Latin America and the UK. With repeated sessions, Microsoft already does a good job of catering to multiple time zones, and this year's build will kick off with the annual keynote on May 24 at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET.

At Build 2021, Microsoft mocked its Windows 11 announcement, opened up Microsoft Teams to apps, and created AI-powered autocomplete for code using GPT-3. This year, we're expecting most of the Windows news at an event next week, but there's still room for plenty of developer-focused announcements.



