Microsoft Copilot now lets you create personalised songs with simple prompt

San Francisco: Microsoft has partnered with Suno, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based music creation, to bring their capabilities to its AI-powered chatbot Copilot, allowing you to create personalised songs with a simple prompt.
"Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalised songs with a simple prompt," Microsoft said in a blogpost on Tuesday.
"Suno has been a leader in AI music technology, pioneering the ability to generate complete songs -- lyrics, instrumentals, and singing voices -- from a single sentence," it added.
To create your music, open Microsoft Edge, visit copilot.microsoft.com and ensure you’re signed in with your Microsoft Account, then enable the Suno plugin or click on the Suno logo that says, "Make music with Suno".
After that ask Copilot to create a song for you such as, "Create a pop song about adventures with your family".
"We believe that this partnership will open new horizons for creativity and fun, making music creation accessible to everyone," Microsoft said.
This experience has now started to roll out, and the company said it will ramp up in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced a number of new features which will be added to its Copilot service soon, including OpenAI’s latest models.
The company said soon Copilot will get support for GPT-4 Turbo, alongside an updated DALL-E 3 model.