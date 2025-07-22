Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 Pre-orders Match S25 Series, Setting New Benchmark for Flagships in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced that it’s recently-launched - Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy ZFlip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE smartphones – have received record pre-orders, signaling huge consumer demand and excitement for the brand’s seventh generation of foldable smartphones. Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy ZFlip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE secured 210,000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours, breaking previous records, and nearly equaling the pre-orders received for Galaxy S25 series earlier this year.

"The record pre-orders for our ‘made in India’ foldable smartphones reinforce our belief that young Indian consumers are quick to adopt latest technology. Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers our most advanced smartphone experience yet - powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one. Galaxy Z Flip7 adapts, anticipates and empowers users, unlocking a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world. Powered by the new One UI 8 and Android 16 right out of the box, the new devices deliver true multimodal AI experiences. The success of the new devices are a stepping stone for our larger goal – the mainstreaming of foldable smartphones in India,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Galaxy Z Fold7 seamlessly blends precision engineering and powerful intelligence to elevate everyday interactions – all in its thinnest and lightest design to date. At just 215 grams, Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. It delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded.

Galaxy Z Flip7, a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, is powered by a new FlexWindow. Small enough to slip into a pocket, yet powerful enough to deliver the handiest assistance, it melds Galaxy AI with a new edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship level camera and an ultra-compact and iconic design. From intuitive voice AI to the best selfie capabilities, Galaxy Z Flip7 is an intelligent pocket-sized companion built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability. Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet.

While Galaxy Z Fold7 is available in stunning colours such as Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow and Jet Black; the Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jet Black and Coral Red. Galaxy Z Flip 7FE comes in Black and White colours. Apart from this, consumers buying the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 through Samsung.com will have an additional colour to choose from – Mint.

Both devices bring multimodal AI capabilities, delivering experiences that maximize the benefits of the expansive foldable display of the Galaxy Z Fold7 to boost productivity. Designed as a true multimodal agent, One UI 8 seamlessly combines large-screen multitasking with intelligent tools that understand what users’ type, say and even see. Thanks to Google’s Gemini Live, users can share their screen in real time while speaking with the AI assistant — enabling contextual requests based on what’s visible. In addition, One UI 8 brings enhanced privacy to personalized AI experiences with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secures storage area, ensuring each app can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more.

The main display on Galaxy Z Fold7 is 11% larger than the previous generation. The 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display offers ultra-rich contrast, true blacks and vibrant detail that makes everything pop. It also gets Vision Booster and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

The Armor FlexHinge on Galaxy Z Fold7 is thinner and lighter, thanks to an enhanced water droplet design and newly implemented multi-rail structure that reduces visible creasing. The cover display is made with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic that has crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix. Advanced Armor Aluminum in the frame and hinge housing increases strength and hardness by 10%. The main display is restructured to be thinner and lighter — yet stronger. This was achieved by implementing the Titanium plate layer. Additionally, Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) was increased to be 50% thicker, making the display tougher.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, Galaxy Fold7 delivers stupendous performance boosts of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to the previous generation. This power fuels Galaxy Z Fold7’s ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise. In addition, with the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, it captures 4x more detail, producing images that are 44% brighter. In addition, Samsung’s next-generation ProVisual Engine processes images faster.

Galaxy Z Flip7 comes with a stunning FlexWindow display, which brings essentials front and center and makes it easy to type out quick messages. The 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip7, with edge-to-edge usability that enables users to see and do more on the cover screen. With 2,600 nits of peak brightness, the FlexWindow gets an upgrade with Vision Booster, enhancing outdoor visibility so users can stay connected wherever they are. The main display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, built for an ultra-smooth, immersive experience.

The cover and back of Galaxy Z Flip7 are protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2. The Armor FlexHinge is thinner than the hinge on the previous generation and features a restructured design and high-strength materials for smoother folds and long-lasting durability. A robust Armor Aluminum Frame provides a tough exterior for resilience. The 4,300mAh battery is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, delivering up to 31 hours of video play time on a single charge.

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE features a 6.7-inch Main Display for an immersive viewing experience. The 50MP FlexCam enables high-quality selfies and video in Flex Mode, letting users capture content hands-free, without even opening the device.