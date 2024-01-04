Microsoft Introduces Copilot Key; Windows Gets First New Key in 30 Years

Microsoft is gearing up for a groundbreaking year in 2024, declaring it as "the year of the AI PC." To kick off this ambitious vision, Microsoft is introducing a significant change to the keyboard layout on new laptops and PCs – the Copilot key. This key will come pre-installed on a variety of devices from Microsoft's partners and serves as a direct gateway to Microsoft's AI-powered Windows Copilot experience.

The Copilot key marks the first substantial alteration to the Windows PC keyboard in almost three decades. Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, reflects on the historical impact of the Windows key introduced 30 years ago, emphasizing the Copilot key as another transformative moment in the evolution of Windows. Positioned adjacent to the right-hand alt key, the Copilot key replaces the traditional menu key, providing easy access to the Windows Copilot feature built into Windows 11.

In terms of functionality, the Copilot key simplifies interaction with the AI-powered Windows Copilot. It launches a ChatGPT-like chatbot capable of answering queries and performing actions within the Windows environment. In regions where Windows Copilot is not yet available, the Copilot key will activate Windows Search instead. Unlike the versatile Windows key, which can open the Start menu or be combined with other keys for various shortcuts, the Copilot key is currently designed as a standalone launch key.

While Microsoft has not disclosed which original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will adopt the Copilot key, details are expected to be revealed during next week's Consumer Electronics Show and subsequent announcements. Mehdi hints at the Copilot key's debut on new Windows 11 PCs from ecosystem partners, with availability starting later this month and continuing through the spring, including upcoming Surface devices.

This move aligns with Microsoft's broader strategy for integrating AI into Windows throughout 2024. The Copilot key is a tangible representation of Microsoft's commitment to a more personalized and intelligent computing future. Mehdi envisions a seamless integration of AI into Windows, extending from the system and silicon to the hardware. The Copilot key is a precursor to more significant AI-powered changes that Microsoft plans to introduce over the course of the year.

Rumours surrounding the launch of new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 models in the spring have gained confirmation with the inclusion of the dedicated Copilot key on Surface devices. Microsoft's emphasis on AI is evident, with plans for a Windows "refresh" focused on incorporating new AI features and extending AI across its software and services. The recent branding of Microsoft Edge as the "AI browser" underscores Microsoft's ongoing commitment to advancing AI technologies. As Microsoft positions the Copilot key as a transformative step, 2024 is poised to become the definitive year of the AI PC.