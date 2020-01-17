Microsoft Math Solver Makes Math Easy

Are you miserable at maths? Hated maths all your life due to this, worry not, Microsoft has an answer for you. Microsoft has developed a Math Solver app, that claims to answer all mathematical expressions – whether it is basic equations or more complex integrations.

Math solver app supports 22 languages including 12 Indian languages like Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from international languages like German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Russian. This feature makes it useful and accessible to everyone.

It can be download on both iOS and Android from the App Store and the Play Store.

If in case the app cannot solve any problem? It directs you to a Bing search result that will help you find a solution to your problem.

You can scan your handwritten problem to use Microsoft's Math Solver app. You can enter it by using the built-in calculator, or you can draw it on the screen. Then the app will solve the problem and give you the solution for the same.

The Microsoft Math Solver is not the only app that claims to solve your math problems. Photomath is also available to help you. However, Photomath does not have an option for you to 'draw' out your issues on the screen. Photomath does not display Bing search results as well. In the Microsoft app, based on the solution can show you search results or how-to videos to help you better understand the concept.

Users who tried out the app have found that Microsoft Math Solver gives a step-by-step guide only for fundamental problems; on the other hand, Photomath does it for complex expressions too. Whereas, Math Solver was as accurate as Photomath with different interpretations of issues and did not "flood the result page with irrelevant calculations". The Microsoft app also comes with an in-built dark mode and support for multiple languages.