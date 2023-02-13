Microsoft may announce more tools powered by ChatGPT next month

Microsoft recently announced the new Bing, which will redefine online search and will feature technology similar to ChatGPT. The company said the new Bing will run on an OpenAI large language model that is "more powerful than ChatGPT and tailored specifically for search." Microsoft is competing directly with Google with the launch of Bing, and people are eager to use the new AI-powered search engine. However, Microsoft's experiments with AI will not stop there.



The company is reportedly ready to incorporate AI into other tools like Word, Powerpoint, and Outlook. Reports that Microsoft plans to release AI-powered versions of these tools have been around for quite some time. However, the latest scoop is that the same could happen next month.

Microsoft to launch AI-powered PowerPoint, Outlook and Word

According to a report from The Verge, Microsoft is all set to show the world how its Office applications will be transformed with technology similar to ChatGPT. Sources told The Verge that the company is preparing to show off these plans in the coming weeks and will most likely announce the same in March.

Previously, The Information had reported that GPT models were being tested to suggest email responses in Outlook and to improve user typing in Word. However, nothing has been officially announced as of now.

Talking about their partner, OpenAI (ChatGPT's parent firm), Microsoft said, "Together with OpenAI, we've also been intentional in implementing safeguards to defend against harmful content. Our teams are working to address issues such as misinformation and disinformation, content blocking, data safety and preventing the promotion of harmful or discriminatory content in line with our AI principles."

Microsoft, while announcing layoffs last month, said the reductions would continue through the end of the third quarter of fiscal 23. The company has said, "The senior leadership team and I are committed that as we go through this process, we will do so in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible."

Microsoft has said it will continue to invest in strategic areas and allocate "capital and talent to areas of secular growth."



