Microsoft observes 15 years of OneDrive with new features and look

Microsoft is celebrating OneDrive's 15th anniversary with a new home page called OneDrive Home, and it should make it easier to keep track of your work. For example, instead of landing on the My Files tab when you first open OneDrive, you'll find yourself on the new start page that resembles the dashboard in the online version of Office.



Like the Office web app, OneDrive Home contains a list of your files, organized by the date you accessed them. Above the list are filters that allow you to sort your documents by Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF file type.





There's also a new "Activity" column to the right of the "Owner" file field that lets you know when someone leaves a comment, @mentions another user, or assigns you a task within a shared document. On the left side of the Start view, Microsoft is adding a new Quick Access section, where (just like in Windows) you can find and pin the Spaces you access most often.



Unfortunately, these changes aren't live now: Microsoft says OneDrive Home will be available in "the next few months." From the looks of it, though, the new home page could serve as a central hub that should help you stay organized while collaborating remotely.



In addition to its OneDrive web app, Microsoft is also rolling out its photo story feature for the OneDrive mobile app (essentially the OneDrive equivalent of Instagram stories) to users in Australia. However, the feature won't reach US or other regions users until later this year.