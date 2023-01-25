Microsoft outage: Azure, Outlook, Teams and MS 365 are down in India

Microsoft services, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Azure and Microsoft 365, are all down in India. Most users are complaining that the web version of Outlook and the mobile application is not refreshing. This means that they cannot receive new emails, nor can they send emails. The work is stuck.

Outage tracking website DownDetector shows that Indians have reported about the Microsoft outage in the majority. More than 3000 users have reported that they are facing issues so far. Microsoft has yet to comment on the outage.

What we saw on the microblogging site Twitter hashtags like #MicrosoftTeams and #Outlook is all the wrath, and many users complain about not being able to use the platforms. On Twitter, affected employees are sharing "happiness" memes because one of the only outlets for workplace communication, Outlook, isn't working at the moment. Corporate employees rely mainly on Outlook to exchange work emails, most of which are down now.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Teams is also not working at the moment. Which again is one of the most important communication platforms for corporate employees.



