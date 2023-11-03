Microsoft releases major update fro Windows 11 with new features

Live
Just In
Microsoft has started rolling out the next major update to its Windows 11 PC operating system with some new features.
The main change in the new update (known as Windows 11, version 23H2) includes the name change of Microsoft Teams to Chat.
“Chat is now Microsoft Teams (free) and is pinned by default to the taskbar,” VP of programme management for Windows servicing and delivery, John Cable, said in a blogpost on Tuesday.
“When you click to launch Microsoft Teams, you will discover a mini communications experience that makes it possible to chat, call, meet, and create a space for community groups to come together, organise and share ideas in just a click or two,” he added. The Windows 11 2023 update also brings some improvements to app management. System components in Windows 11 now have a “system” label and are segregated into a new section in settings.
The Microsoft Store, Game Bar, Phone Link, and Tips apps are all included, and it appears that Microsoft is getting ready to let Windows 11 customers remove these system components at some time.
“This update continues the annual Windows 11 feature update cadence, with new feature updates released in the second half of the calendar year. This new version resets the 24 months of support for Home and Pro editions and 36 months of support for Enterprise and Education editions,” Microsoft said.
Moreover, the tech giant noted that the select features and enhancements initially shipped disabled by default in version 22H2 will ship on by default in version 23H2, including Copilot in Windows.