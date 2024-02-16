Microsoft Resolves Edge Browser Bug, Ensuring Data Privacy

Microsoft Edge, the tech giant's web browser, has been fixed to address an issue where it was automatically importing browsing data and tabs from Google Chrome without user permission. Users reported experiencing this bug, which led to concerns over data privacy and unauthorized data transfers. The problem arose after a routine Windows update, causing Edge to open with Chrome tabs without user consent.

The fix has been quietly implemented in the latest Microsoft Edge update, resolving the automatic import of browsing data without user approval. However, Microsoft has provided limited details on the root cause of the issue, with the fix primarily focusing on syncing settings for automatic data import across devices.

While Microsoft has addressed this issue, concerns persist over the company's tactics to promote Edge and discourage users from using alternative browsers like Chrome or Firefox. Microsoft's strategies, including automatic pinning of Edge after Windows updates and subtle prompts to dissuade Chrome downloads, have drawn criticism and scrutiny. This is how Microsoft describes the fix.

Mozilla, the organization behind the Firefox browser, has commissioned research to investigate Microsoft's tactics, highlighting potential violations of competition regulations. These tactics include measures to steer Windows 11 users towards Edge, disregarding default browser preferences and limiting user choice.

Regulatory measures, like the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in European Economic Area (EEA) markets, aim to address these concerns by enabling users to uninstall Edge and allowing search providers to integrate custom web searches into the Windows interface. However, Microsoft's core products like Edge, Bing, and Microsoft Advertising remain exempt from DMA regulations, maintaining Microsoft's dominance in these areas.

While Microsoft's resolution of the Edge browser bug is a step towards ensuring data privacy and user consent, ongoing scrutiny and regulatory efforts highlight the importance of transparency and fair competition in the digital marketplace. "Microsoft recently pledged to stop some of the actions it takes to force Edge on users who have selected other browsers," says Mozilla. "Unfortunately, these changes only address a small number of the tactics outlined in this report. And, to make matters worse, they will only be deployed to users in the EEA."