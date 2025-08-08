Microsoft Rolls Out GPT-5 Across Copilot, Azure, GitHub, and Microsoft 365 with New Smart Mode

Microsoft has officially brought OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model to its suite of AI-powered tools, marking a major leap in productivity and development capabilities. Following OpenAI’s global release of GPT-5, Microsoft has rolled it out to Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure AI Foundry, GitHub Copilot, and more — all enhanced by a brand-new “smart mode” feature.

The newly introduced smart mode in Copilot allows the AI assistant to dynamically switch between models depending on the task. This means it can draw on deeper reasoning power when handling complex problems or shift to faster responses for simpler queries. Much like OpenAI’s approach in making GPT-5 available to free ChatGPT users, Microsoft is extending free GPT-5 access to all Copilot users.

For Microsoft 365 Copilot customers, the upgrade is immediate. “With GPT-5, Microsoft 365 Copilot is better at reasoning through complex questions, staying on track in longer conversations and understanding the user’s context,” Microsoft explained in its announcement blog post. The company says these improvements will help professionals navigate large projects, handle nuanced tasks, and maintain consistency over extended interactions. Copilot Studio will also receive GPT-5 support, giving businesses and developers more flexibility in tailoring AI solutions.

GitHub Copilot users — particularly those on paid plans — can now tap into GPT-5’s coding enhancements. OpenAI’s latest model is being praised for its better code generation, improved logic, and ability to break down multi-step programming challenges. GPT-5 is available in four variations, with each optimized for specific scenarios. Among these, GPT-5 is tuned for high-precision reasoning and complex problem-solving, while GPT-5-chat is optimized for enterprise-grade, multimodal, context-aware conversations.

On the development side, Azure AI Foundry now offers GPT-5 as part of its expanding model catalog. Developers building AI-powered applications can use Azure’s model router to automatically select the most suitable GPT-5 variant for a given query or task. This routing feature ensures performance is optimized without the need for manual switching.

Microsoft’s integration of GPT-5 represents one of the largest simultaneous AI upgrades across its platforms. By connecting GPT-5’s advanced reasoning with tools millions already use — from coding assistants to workplace productivity apps — the company is aiming to make AI not just smarter, but more adaptive to real-world workflows.

The move also underscores Microsoft’s deepening collaboration with OpenAI, ensuring that its customers gain rapid access to cutting-edge AI models. Whether for drafting business documents, building software, analyzing data, or creating AI-driven applications, GPT-5’s improved reasoning and context awareness promise to reshape how professionals and developers interact with Microsoft’s ecosystem.

With the arrival of GPT-5, users across Microsoft’s platforms can expect more accurate responses, richer conversations, and faster turnarounds — making smart mode not just a feature, but a new standard for AI-powered productivity.