Microsoft Shuts Down Movies and TV Store, Keeps Access for Existing Buyers

Microsoft halts new movie and TV purchases on Xbox and Windows, but assures users they can still access previously bought content.
In an unexpected move, Microsoft has closed its Movies and TV store on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, cutting off any new purchases of films or shows through its platform. While you won’t be able to buy fresh content anymore, Microsoft says you can still access whatever you’ve already purchased.
“Downloads will continue to be available on Windows and in HD max resolution,” says Microsoft. However, there’s a catch — you’ll need to keep using the Movies & TV app on your Xbox or Windows device to watch your library, unless your films are part of the Movies Anywhere program in the US. Also, Microsoft has confirmed that it won’t be offering refunds for any existing purchases.
This move doesn’t come as a complete shock to loyal users. Many have wondered about the store’s future ever since Microsoft discontinued Groove Music in 2017. The journey of Microsoft’s video storefront began in 2006 with the Zune Video Marketplace, evolved into Xbox Video in 2012, and eventually became the Movies & TV app and store in 2015. Now, nearly a decade later, it’s officially winding down.
Going forward, Microsoft is stepping back from the streaming market, leaving it to heavyweights like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple TV. The company says it will continue to support playback issues for owned content, but fans will hope that Microsoft’s servers stay online for years to come.