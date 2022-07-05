Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 releases in India to contend MacBook Air; check prices

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India after months of waiting and it's here as a mid-range laptop. The first-gen Surface Go was expensive when it launched in 2021, and Microsoft is bringing it here with adjusted prices to improve its appeal. The Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with the older 11th Gen Intel processors, and the design remains largely unchanged as well. The laptop will be sold through Reliance Digital and Amazon India along with Microsoft authorized resellers.

Surface Laptop Go 2 comes in just two variants for consumers, beginning at a price of Rs. 73,999 for the basic variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a top variant with 256GB storage which will be priced at Rs. 80,999. The laptops only come in a single colour variant in India.

Surface Laptop Go 2 launches in India

Surface Laptop Go 2 weighs just 1.12kg, which is pretty light for a compact laptop. All Laptop Go 2 models come with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor as standard. The consumer version only comes with 8 GB of RAM, while the Enterprise edition comes with up to 16 GB of RAM. Customers can choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to the display, the Surface Laptop Go 2 features a 12.4-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, touchscreen input, an HD webcam, and a dual studio microphone array. The laptop offers features like Instant On and Windows Hello, allowing for quick boot-up. Microsoft says the Surface Laptop Go 2 keyboard offers 30% more key travel than the MacBook Air and comes with a large precision touchpad.

"The Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant, and more secure. In a time when we expect more from our PCs, Surface Laptop Go 2 is here to deliver on that expectation at an incredible price for everyone," said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), Microsoft India. At this price, the Surface Laptop Go 2 competes with the Apple MacBook Air and a host of other Windows PCs from Dell, HP, Asus and Acer.