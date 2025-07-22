Microsoft Targets Windows 11 Performance Woes with 25H2 Update

Microsoft is renewing its focus on tackling persistent performance concerns in Windows 11 with its upcoming 25H2 update. Since the operating system’s launch in October 2021, users have often flagged slow or sluggish performance, especially when compared to Windows 10 or while gaming on newer hybrid CPUs. In response, Microsoft has rolled out several updates to boost speed and responsiveness — but it appears more work remains.

The tech giant is now asking for more direct user input to pinpoint stubborn performance issues. A fresh Windows 11 test build, launched on Friday, features a new tool that automatically gathers performance logs. “Windows Insiders are encouraged to provide feedback when experiencing PC issues related to slow or sluggish performance, allowing Feedback Hub to automatically collect these logs, which will help us root cause issues faster,” says Microsoft.

This initiative is part of Microsoft’s broader commitment to enhancing the speed and reliability of Windows 11. Improvements made in 2023 already addressed slowdowns in the Taskbar, notifications area, and quick settings, and reduced the performance drain of startup apps. The 24H2 update last year also helped older devices run more smoothly.

Looking ahead, Microsoft is tightening standards for Windows drivers, too. Developers will now need to follow stricter requirements, including static analysis for driver certification. This step aims to catch potential bugs before drivers are released, ensuring fewer performance hiccups.

All eyes are now on the 25H2 update, expected later this year, as Microsoft aims to deliver a faster, smoother Windows 11 experience.