Microsoft Teams Faces Global Outage; Restoration in Progress

Microsoft is down for users globally. The tech giant headed by Satya Nadella addressed the issue and said they are looking into it. Microsoft Teams users say they can't access the platform or take advantage of any app features. The company has yet to reveal the reason behind the outage.



Microsoft said, "We've identified downstream impact to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such as Microsoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online. We're providing updates for those services."

"We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue, and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard," Microsoft shared in an official statement.





Microsoft Teams Outage reported in last 24 hours









According to DownDetector, the outage tracking website, Microsoft Teams was down since 7 am IST. Most users said they are facing issues with the Microsoft Teams app, while others said the problem is with the server connection. Microsoft took to Twitter and told via its Microsoft 365 status account, "Some users have reported that they are unable to access the admin center to view updates."

The tech giant said that it is working to resolve the issue. In an official statement, Microsoft said that a "broken connection" in an internal storage service led to a massive outage. "We've determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We're working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact," the company said.

We will keep you posted when the company officially states that the outage has been fixed and Teams is back for users globally.