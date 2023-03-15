Microsoft to add 3D avatar to Teams in May

San Francisco: As part of the latest Microsoft 365 roadmap update, the company has announced to roll out the 3D avatars feature for all Microsoft Teams users starting in May.

The company originally announced the avatars feature in 2021 and has been testing it privately in recent months, reports The Verge.



Microsoft Teams avatars are intended to help people avoid appearing on camera during meetings.



If users do not want to appear on video or need a break from constant calls, they can replace it with a 3D avatar that will animate based solely on their vocal cues -- no camera required.

"It's not binary, so I can choose how I want to show up, whether it's video or an avatar, and there's a variety of customised options to choose how you want to be present in a meeting," Katie Kelly, principal product manager for Microsoft Mesh, was quoted as saying.

"We are able to interpret your vocal cues to animate that avatar, so it does feel present and it does feel like it's there with you," she added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced to shut the Teams free version, a legacy app for business from April 12.

"After April 12, 2023, Microsoft Teams Free (classic), the legacy free Teams app for business, will no longer be available," said Microsoft.