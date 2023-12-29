Microsoft's Upcoming Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 be its first true ‘AI PCs’

Microsoft is gearing up to enhance its Surface lineup by introducing innovative AI features in its upcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, according to a report from Windows Central. Citing anonymous sources, the publication reveals that these devices will integrate a next-generation Neural Processing Unit (NPU) while offering both Intel and Arm-based options.



The Arm-based devices, codenamed CADMUS, will utilize Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X chips, designed to seamlessly run the AI capabilities integrated into a forthcoming Windows release. These PCs are anticipated to deliver enhancements in performance, battery life, and security, aligning with the standards set by Apple silicon. Simultaneously, the Intel version of the devices is expected to incorporate the cutting-edge 14th-gen chips from the company.

In addition to internal upgrades, the Surface Pro 10 is poised to feature a brighter display with HDR support and an anti-glare coating. Users may choose from resolutions of 2160 x 1440 or 2880 x 1920, and the device could adopt rounded corners reminiscent of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio lineup. Furthermore, a new Type Cover with a dedicated button for Windows Copilot is anticipated.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 6, as reported by Windows Central, is expected to introduce a slightly larger 13.8-inch display for the smaller model, an upgrade from the 13.5-inch display on the Surface Laptop 5. The 15-inch model will maintain its current size. Like the Surface Pro 10, the device will likely feature a rounded display with slimmer bezels. Additional enhancements may include new ports, two for USB-C, one for USB-A, and one for Surface Connect charging. Rumours also suggest the inclusion of a haptic touchpad and a keyboard button dedicated to Windows Copilot.

Anticipated for release next year, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected to mark a significant leap forward. Moreover, Windows Central hints at a more substantial design overhaul for the Surface Pro in 2025 and introducing a refreshed Surface Laptop Studio.