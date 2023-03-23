Moto G13 to launch on March 29; Find Specifications

The Moto G13 is said to be launched in India soon. Tipster Mukul Sharma claims on Twitter that this Moto G series phone will arrive in the country on March 29. The 4G device is now available in the global market, and it looks like the Moto G13 is now heading to Indian shores. The Indian market specs may be similar to the global model. Here is all you need to know.



The Moto G13 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which several budget phones have used in the past. It is backed by 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage via a microSD card. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Moto G13 runs on the Android 13 operating system out of the box. This is good, considering we see a lot of brands offering units running Android 12 OS. Android 14 OS is just a few months away, and no one would want to buy a smartphone running on a two-year-old Android OS. Cheap devices even have short-term support for software, so OEMs need to release devices with the latest Android operating system to give users a better experience in the long run.

There is a 5000 mAh battery; however, Motorola has added support for only 10W charging support. Several carriers have started offering support for at least 18W, even in the budget range. It may be disappointing for many users to see Motorola offering support for very slow charging speeds.

The global model of the Moto G13 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 576Hz touch sampling rate and 89.47 per cent screen-to-body ratio. This one has an LCD screen, which refreshes at 90Hz. The panel even has Panda Glass protection. As for optics, the Moto G13 has a 50-megapixel main camera on the rear. A 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro unit back it. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

In India, the Moto G13 is expected to be priced below the Rs 15,000 segment if we go by the specs. In the global market, this Motorola smartphone sells for €179, which is around Rs 16,000 in India when converted. However, the device is expected to cost much less in the Indian market because the competition is fiercer and phones with the above-mentioned specs cost less than Rs 13,000 in the country. It remains to be seen how Motorola plans to convince users to buy its latest 4G phone. We should note that the company has yet to confirm the launch event for the Moto G13. So if the launch does take place next week, we should be getting an official confirmation soon.