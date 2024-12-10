Moto G35 Launched with 4K Video Recording and 120Hz Display at Rs 9,999

Motorola has unveiled its latest budget smartphone, the Moto G35, in India, priced at an enticing ₹9,999. This affordable device brings many premium features, redefining what a budget phone can offer.

Moto G35: Price and Availability

The Moto G35 will hit the market on December 16 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and through retail outlets across India.

Moto G35:Premium Features at a Budget Price

Despite its budget-friendly price tag, the Moto G35 packs a punch with features that are rare in its category:

Display: A large 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, offering a vibrant and responsive viewing experience. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and innovative Smart Water Touch tech, enabling functionality even with wet hands.

Design: The phone boasts a sleek vegan leather finish, adding a touch of elegance typically seen in premium devices.

Moto G35:Camera and Performance

The dual rear camera system includes a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, capable of capturing detailed shots and recording 4K videos—a standout feature in the sub-₹10,000 segment. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera ensures clear and vibrant self-portraits.

Powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset, the Moto G35 promises reliable performance for everyday tasks. It ships with Android 14 and guarantees a one-year OS upgrade along with three years of security updates, ensuring long-term usability.

Moto G35: Battery and Audio

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery supported by 20W fast charging. Motorola is expected to include a charger in the retail package. Additionally, the phone is equipped with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

Moto G35: Durability and Protection

With an IP52 rating, the Moto G35 is designed to withstand splashes and dust, enhancing its durability.

The Moto G35 is a testament to Motorola’s ability to bring high-end features to the budget segment, setting a new standard for affordability and functionality.



