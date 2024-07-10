Moto G85 5G Price Leaked Before Launch: What to Expect

Motorola is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Moto G85 5G, in India today. Scheduled for a noon debut, the device will be available for purchase on both Flipkart and Motorola's official website. While rumours about the phone's specifications have been circulating for a while, the price was a mystery—until now. Recent reports have leaked the price details, offering a glimpse of what to expect. Let's dive into the specifics of the Moto G85 5G and its anticipated price in India.

Moto G85 5G: Price Leak

According to Gizmochina, the Moto G85 5G's price was inadvertently revealed on Flipkart. A Google search displayed a listing showing the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 18,999. An asterisk beside the price hinted that this might be either an introductory offer or an effective price when combined with a bank offer or discount.

Moto G85 5G: Expected Specifications

The Moto G85 5G is anticipated to boast a 6.67-inch pOLED display, providing vibrant and sharp visuals. With a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, users can expect smooth scrolling and excellent visibility, even in bright daylight. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5, enhancing durability against everyday wear and tear.

Design-wise, the Moto G85 5G promises to be a sleek and lightweight device, weighing just 175 grams and measuring 7.59mm thick. The phone will be available in three elegant vegan leather finishes: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey, adding a touch of sophistication and style.

Under the hood, the Moto G85 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, expected to deliver robust performance. This will be complemented by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for apps, media, and files. A variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will also be available, catering to different user needs.

The camera setup on the Moto G85 5G is expected to be impressive. The rear dual-camera system will likely feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), promising clear and stable photos even in low-light conditions. Additionally, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens will be perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or group shots. For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera is expected to be a 32-megapixel shooter, ensuring high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

The Moto G85 5G is anticipated to have an IP52 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes. Moreover, the device is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery, providing ample battery life to get through a full day of use. The phone will also support 33W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge and resume their activities without long interruptions.

The Moto G85 5G is poised to be a compelling option in the Indian smartphone market, combining impressive specs with a stylish design. With its anticipated price of Rs 18,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, it offers a great balance of performance and affordability. As Motorola prepares for the official launch, tech enthusiasts and potential buyers are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get their hands on this exciting new device.