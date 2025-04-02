Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which One to Pick?

As competition intensifies in India’s mid-range smartphone segment, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Nothing Phone 3a have emerged as top contenders. Priced under Rs. 30,000, both devices bring a balance of performance, design, and camera capabilities. Here’s a detailed comparison to help buyers decide.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a curved display and MIL-810H-certified build, providing durability. It also boasts IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance. In contrast, the Nothing Phone 3a sticks to its signature transparent back, featuring the Glyph Interface with 26 LED zones for custom notifications. It holds an IP64 rating, making it resistant to dust and minor splashes.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED panel, delivering a 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a offers a slightly larger 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display, featuring a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and Panda Glass protection. The screen reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB uMCP storage. It also supports microSD expansion up to 1TB. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, offering an Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU for AI-driven performance. It is available in 8GB RAM variants with 128GB or 256GB internal storage but lacks expandable storage.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a 50MP Sony LYT700C primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front camera that supports 4K recording. AI-based photo enhancement and adaptive stabilization improve imaging quality. Nothing Phone 3a, in comparison, sports a 50MP main sensor with OIS and EIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 30x ultra zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera includes a 32MP sensor supporting 4K video at 30fps.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, supporting 68W Turbo Charging via USB Type-C. The Nothing Phone 3a houses a 5,000mAh battery, offering 50W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging. A 50 per cent charge can be achieved in 19 minutes, while full charging takes under an hour.

Both smartphones run on Android 15. Motorola integrates Hello UI and guarantees three years of OS updates with four years of security patches. Nothing Phone 3a operates on Nothing OS 3.1, providing three years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and multiple GPS systems. The in-display fingerprint scanner enhances security. Nothing Phone 3a offers dual SIM 5G support, Bluetooth 5.4, and similar connectivity options.

Choosing between Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Nothing Phone 3a depends on individual preferences. The Motorola model excels in display brightness, battery capacity, and expandable storage, while Nothing Phone 3a offers a unique design, telephoto zoom, and extended software support. Buyers seeking a premium design with innovative LED notifications may lean towards the Nothing Phone 3a, while those prioritizing durability and a larger battery may prefer the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion.