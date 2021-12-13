Motorola Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale on December 16 on Flipkart; Find Details

Recently Motorola's launched Moto G51 5G will go on sale on Flipkart on December 16, 2021, at 12 p.m. You can tell that the smartphone was launched in India on December 10, 2021. In reporting on the same Motorola tweeted: "The numbers speak for themselves! #motog51 5G comes with India's First Snapdragon™ 480+ 5G Processor which lets you connect, create and collaborate with ease. #GoTrue5G at just ₹14,999. Sale starts 16th Dec on Flipkart." The phone costs ₹ 14,999 and is India's first Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor phone.

The smartphone also comes with 12 global 5G bands that will allow users to watch videos, play games or download their favourite shows in no time. It should be noted that Motorola had already launched the Moto G51 5G in Europe last month. "Connect faster & be future-ready with the new #motog51 5G. It features True 5G with 12 Global 5G Bands so you can download content within seconds & play games with zero lags. #GoTrue5G at ₹14,999. The sale starts from 16th Dec on Flipkart. #gomotog https://bit.ly/3GwRIZ6," the company tweeted.

If you are planning to buy Moto G51 5G, here is everything you need to know about the smartphone:

Battery: The smartphone is also equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 20 W fast charger. "Thoughts about losing battery power should be the last thing on your mind! So, the new #motog51 5G comes with a massive 5000mAh battery to keep you going. Its 20W Rapid Charger helps recharge faster," Motorola India tweeted.

Camera: In front of the camera, the Moto G51 5G comes with a triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Design: The appearance of the phone is similar to that of the recently launched Moto G31. The G51 5G is available in two different colours: Bright Silver and Indigo Blue. Unlike the Moto G31, it does not come with an AMOLED screen. But users will get the new Snapdragon 480 + chipset which brings 12 global sub6 5G bands, along with a 5G dual SIM.

RAM and Storage: The Moto G51 5G is paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB [uMCP (eUFS)] of storage and equipped with a 6.8-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.