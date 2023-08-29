Mukesh Ambani Takes on Challenge to Build Indian AI Model, Defying Doubts

Two months ago, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and the key man behind ChatGPT, said that the Indians could try to create something like the ChatGPT artificial intelligence system, but it would be futile. Speaking at Reliance's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) event on Monday, company president Mukesh Ambani somewhat accepted the challenge. Ambani announced that Jio would create new AI systems similar to ChatGPT for Indian users. "Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we'll deliver," he said.

Altman recently made headlines in India by expressing scepticism about the Indian tech sector's ability to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) tool comparable to ChatGPT. During an event in India, Altman stated that such an attempt was "desperate" and suggested that India would face substantial challenges in achieving this feat.

However, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Industries, responded with strong determination, stating that India has the resources and commitment to excel in AI.

Altman's comments came when Rajan Anandan, a prominent venture capitalist and former head of Google India, questioned him. The ChatGPT creator emphasized the almost impossible task of competing with OpenAI, stating: "We will tell you explicitly that it is completely useless to challenge us in fundamental model training, and you shouldn't even try it." He recognized that while the chances of success were slim, the search itself was essential.

Within Jio, preparations are underway to support talent and capabilities, enabling rapid adoption of global innovations in AI, particularly generative AI. Ambani revealed that Jio Platforms plans to lead the development of India-specific AI models and AI-driven solutions in various domains, making the benefits of AI accessible to Indian citizens, businesses and government.

Ambani recognized India's potential, noting the nation's scale, wealth of data and talent pool. However, he also stressed the need for a robust digital infrastructure" capable of handling the immense computational demands of AI. In response to this challenge, he said that RIL is committed to creating up to "2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity," encompassing both cloud and edge locations while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

"Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today, Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver," he said.