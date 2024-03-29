Live
Musk's xAI to launch improved version of chatbot
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI said on Thursday it will launch an enhanced version of its chatbot Grok.
The new version, called Grok-1.5, will be made available to early testers and existing Grok users on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in the coming days, xAI said in a statement.
The startup said one of the most notable improvements in the new version is its performance in coding and math-related tasks.
Seeking an alternative to Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's (GOOGL.O), opens new tab Google, Musk launched xAI last year to create what he said would be a "maximum truth-seeking AI".
In December, the startup rolled out Grok for Premium+ subscribers of X.
Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, days after the billionaire had sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.