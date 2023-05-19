Myntra launches an AI stylist to suggest clothes for shoppers

Myntra, a famous fashion and lifestyle app in India, has launched a new feature called 'My Stylist'. It's similar to having a personal style guide that uses AI (artificial intelligence) to recommend complete outfits and looks to clients. This feature aims to revolutionize fashion and lifestyle shopping by making it more comfortable for people to find the right clothes.

Putting together the perfect outfit can be a challenging task. It needs a good understanding of things like colour, shape, pattern, fabric and knowledge about the latest fashion trends and individual style preferences. 'My Stylist' helps clients with all these aspects in a scalable, automated, customizable and real-time way.

The latest feature uses AI (artificial intelligence) technology to provide customers with clothing recommendations that they can actually buy. It considers four different factors: images of clothes from your offline closets, your previous in-app purchases, your in-app browsing history, and current trends on the platform. This offers customers instant access to various styling options, making their shopping experience more satisfying and enjoyable.

By using 'My Stylist', customers can discover new outfits, try on different styles and easily shop for complete looks. This latest feature takes the guesswork out of styling and helps people explore fashion in a fun, visual way. It is a next-generation tool that improves the shopping experience by giving personalized recommendations.

How shoppers can use My Stylist on Myntra

For existing customers, My Stylist can help them shop for outfits by looking at clothing items they recently purchased on the app, products they recently browsed for, or popular outfits on the platform that receive a lot of attention from other users. This helps them search and shop for a coordinated look.

For new customers, 'My Stylist' provides a feature where they can upload images of clothes from their own wardrobe. With the help of these images, the feature offers pairing ideas and suggest other items that would go well with the uploaded product. Help new wearers get style inspiration.

New and existing users can also try out 'My Stylist' by taking a photo or uploading an image of any item in their wardrobe offline. The feature then suggests combination ideas to complete an outfit. This way, users will be able to easily shop for an entire look at the click of a button.