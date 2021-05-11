National Technology Day 2021: Know Theme, History and Significance of the Day

National Technology Day 2021, observed on May 11, celebrates the achievements and contributions of Indians to science and technology. This day reminds us of India's emergence into the elite group of nuclear-armed nations. On May 11, 1998, India carried out three successful nuclear tests at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan under Operation Shakti. After two days, two other nuclear tests were conducted as part of the same operation on May 13. The tests were led by the late President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. National Technology Day was first celebrated on May 11, 1999.



In addition to this, on this day, India also tested its first indigenous aircraft 'Hansa-3', which flew from Bengaluru. It is a short-range missile with a fast reaction time. After testing the Hansa-3, India conducted a successful launch test of the Trishul missile on May 11, 1998, another achievement of the Defense Research and Development Organization.



National Technology Day 2021: Theme



The Technology Development Board (TDB) decides a theme for each year's event; this year, the National Technology Day 2021 theme is "Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future".



National Technology Day 2021: History



In 1999 then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as a day of significant achievements for the country. Since then, the Technology Development Board has been honouring the scientists and engineers for their technological innovations that added to India's growth on this day.



National Technology Day 2021: Significance



Nuclear tests performed on this day in 1998, which gives National Technology Day 2021 its significance, were led by aerospace scientist and former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. The Indian Army carried out the mission in collaboration with scientists from the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC), the Atomic Minerals Research and Exploration Directorate ( AMDER). These tests made India capable of building thermonuclear weapons and fission bombs.





