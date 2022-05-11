National Technology Day: Here's what IT Industry leaders view are on India's Techade and India becoming the $5 trillion economy

Over the last year, technology has evolved at a rapid pace and is considered a key factor for economic development. For the economy to grow at a sustainable rate, adopting the latest technologies which augment the business performance is essential.

As we observe National Technology Day today, The Hans India is sharing with you thoughts from the industry leaders on how #gamechanging trends are shaping India's technology sector in 2022.

1. "At NetApp, innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and it all starts with our ability to harness the power of the data we have and use it to change people's lives. Management of storage, regardless of where it exists across clouds, infrastructure, and as a service, has become a vital competence for all enterprises as India experiences the age of cloud adoption and data explosion.

NetApp is many years ahead of its closest competitors in the fight to modernise and transform in the cloud. Because of its unique ability to function smoothly across hybrid clouds, NetApp's flagship data management software, ONTAP, is immensely popular with its customers throughout the world. Our secret sauce is ONTAP, which was co-developed by the company's Bengaluru R&D team.

Our industry-leading storage infrastructure capabilities may be expanded to any format – on premises and in the cloud – and even between cloud service providers using ONTAP. This is the cornerstone for hybrid multi-cloud, and it also simplifies the management of both structured and unstructured data, reaping tremendous benefits in terms of manageability, storage efficiency, and interoperability. The team in India is responsible for a large portion of this effort.

On National Technology Day, we look back with pride on how our innovations work to make our customers take advantage of technology at an accelerated pace."- Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India

2. "Within the logistics sector, traditional digitization efforts have lasted several decades, however most of these technologies are now obsolete or based on on-premise solutions. Cloud computing has revolutionised numerous businesses, including logistics. Software as a Service, or SaaS, has emerged as a winning business model for new high-growth technology companies. Customers and technology suppliers both profit from this. Customers benefit from a product that is constantly upgraded, and it lowers the bar for technology providers to produce better products.

Working in the SaaS space, I have seen that this model significantly reduces software costs. In addition, once a piece of software is produced and deployed in the cloud, it requires very little upkeep. When software was installed on-premise, a specialised support team was necessary, and each deployment required many servers to manage. There is only one deployment using SaaS, and it is delivered over the cloud. This translates in gross margins of 85 percent on average, which is a fantastic standard.

According to the most recent Gartner forecast on Transportation Management Systems (TMS), the market will expand from $1.32 billion to $2.11 billion globally (from 2019 through 2024). That's a 60 percent increase in just five years. And SaaS-based automation solutions are responsible for the majority of this. On National Technology Day, I am optimistic about the efforts put in by the technology workforce to build SaaS platforms that are true game changers in the logistics industry." -Dhruvil Sanghvi, Founder & CEO, LogiNext

3."On National Technology Day, I'd like to honour and celebrate the contribution of Dr. APJ Abdul Kadam as a scientist, people's President, and exceptional teacher. His exemplary work in the fields of science, technology, and rural empowerment has always inspired me and the world. I also want to take this opportunity to appreciate and applaud our scientists, innovators, and technologists playing a pivotal role in transforming lives with deep tech solutions. Similarly, at Fulcrum Digital, we are on a relentless pursuit of making lives better with the power of our digital platforms. We help customers bring technologically advanced and future-ready products faster to the market through our integrated suite of platform, digital engineering services, and technology consulting." – Rajesh Sinha, Founder and Chairman Fulcrum Digital

4. "Buckminster Fuller, an American architect once quoted 'You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete'. The quote clearly defines the need & capability of model improvisation to develop, change & implement the new technologies in everyday life for all firms & entities. Technological innovations will be key to the futuristic survival of all industry sectors. We at Aurionpro Solutions are committed to innovate, adapt and succeed in leveraging emerging tech to build products of the future, and placing customer needs at the core of what we do. As we celebrate National Technology Day, I'd like to express my gratitude to all our tech leaders for doing their best to place India at the forefront of global tech innovations." – Paresh Zaveri, Chairman & Managing Director, Aurionpro Solutions

5. "Brands have been sharpening their expertise in cutting-edge technology as it has altered our lives, from the evolution of voice assistants to the introduction of smart products. The technological era has charged an exhilarating stage in the smart product market, delivering consumers with unique and improved smart home technologies which are leaning towards an interconnected, easy-to-control habitat. Lifestyle patterns are constantly shifting, not just as a result of external forces, but also because of shifting consumer patterns fuelled by the rapid growth and adoption of innovative technology. Hence, brands today are offering products basis evolving necessities and are prioritising around incorporating technology for a sustainable environment. At Syska, we focus on delivering technology-led products that conserve energy and are sustainable. Our LED products save energy up to 70% by application, and our wires are made basis Indo-European technology which saves up to 3% energy. In addition, our fans are built with BLDC technology which saves up to 50% energy. As we celebrate National Technology Day on 11th May, we believe there is a need to celebrate the innovative technology that focuses on making conscious products for future living." - Mr. Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group

6. "Our lives have become increasingly reliant on new and inventive technological developments. It has changed how we make purchases, communicate, plan our trips, and learn new things. The revolution of technology has been improving our standard of life, making it more comfortable, economical, and safe. With innovation and advanced technology, home automation systems have evolved significantly over the last few decades. Home automation technology has enabled appliances to sense, connect with, and analyse relevant data, enabling them to automate a variety of household operations. Smart home technology not only has a positive outlook from a consumer perspective but also presents significant opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs to innovate and build next-gen solutions that can expand the market as a whole. We strive to offer technology-driven products to our customers at Goldmedal Electricals. We are betting big on the home automation business as it doesn't just influence lighting but also variety of other electrical appliances. We at Goldmedal believe that technology is the future, and we will continue to make progress to deliver unique and advanced technology-led products as we mark National Technology Day." - Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals

7. "Technology and tech-led innovations have been a game-changer for the environment and society. Recently we have observed massive progress in technological innovations across multiple businesses particularly, in the environmental health space. Technology is taking over the world, and we can safely say that it has the potential to provide solutions for most of the problems across sectors. Environmental issues are no different. Today with the help of evolved and advanced technologies, one can address and beat air pollution. Pollutant monitoring devices, retrofits, scrubbers and similar solutions are promising technologies that have contributed to the system. We have introduced the patented 'Filterless Carbon Cutter Technology', a revolutionary innovation rated as one of the best technologies globally to reduce air pollution. As we observe National Technology Day on 11th May, we at Pi Green Innovations stand committed to continue developing the latest technologies and support bringing about a positive change through our efficient offerings." - Mr. Irfan Pathan,Co-Founder & CEO, Pi Green Innovations

8. "In the recent years, technology has played a huge role in the country's development and advancing its infrastructure. Today with the increase in urbanisation, cities are facing a crunch at every aspect, especially the rising congestion on roads disrupting the free flow of traffic. With the advancement in technology and smart parking solutions, this issue can be handled well. The integration of Information Communications Technology (ICT) solutions and the use of Internet of Things (IoT) and data have greatly improved the overall efficiency of the Indian parking industry. Today, we are able to eliminate the need to drive around in circles endlessly in search of a parking space ensuring that we, drivers save time while contributing to reducing emissions as well. On the occasion of National Technology Day, we would like to extend our appreciation to the efforts of the Government in this endeavour while committing to creating better tech-enabled solutions for the future of this country." – Rajesh Kabra, Managing Director, RR Parkon

9. "Over the last few years, the financial services sector has undergone a mammoth change to keep pace with digital transformation taking place across verticals. Within this space, technology has enhanced internal processes of the financial industry and start-ups are always on the lookout for means to innovate and improve customer experience. Today, fintech platforms leverage technologies like AI, ML, Blockchain largely, to aid in reaching out to the customers and serving them to their best potential. Conversational AI is a good example of how technology is implemented to resolve customer issues and serve them better. On National Technology Day, it is an apt time to reflect on how such technologies play a key role in the growth of the fintech segment and across verticals and look towards the future where it will shape the way financial institutions and consumers interact with each other." - Mr. Akbar Khan, CEO India at Rain Instant Pay