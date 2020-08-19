Netflix is testing a Shuffle button; Helps to watch something new

If you spot a "Shuffle" button on the Netflix screen, the one with the profiles, don't get shocked. Netflix plans to add a shuffle feature to the platform and is currently being tested.

This Shuffle Play could be the ultimate answer to all those "What are we seeing?" arguments and Netflix has been testing it since July.

Netflix has already tested a few possible ways this feature might appear, including a "Play Something" variant that appears once you select your profile.

It's not just an experiment for Netflix, as a spokesperson told Variety that the hope is to absolutely productive something. Netflix says this new feature is being tested on TV devices for specific users, so it appears on your screen.

The "Play Something" button reportedly shows an episode of a show or movie based on other content you've watched. This is very similar to the list of recommendations Netflix already has, so we'll have to wait to find out what exactly is new here to offer.

Last year, Netflix was testing a feature where they showed users a random episode of a specific series. If you're planning to find something new to watch at that wouldn't appear in your recommendations, this feature makes more sense than one that relies on an existing recommendation list.

Netflix has corroborated the fact that they are running these tests in different countries and for different periods and will make them available to everyone if people find them useful.