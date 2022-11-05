Netflix launches its affordable, ad-supported subscription plan

After months of speculation, Netflix has finally released its cheapest, ad-supported subscription plan. The plan, called Basics with Adverts, will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. India is not on the list because Netflix already sells a cheap mobile-only monthly plan at just Rs 179 per month.

Netflix has earlier said in a statement that the current list of subscriptions will not be affected by the inclusion of Netflix's new Basics with Adverts plan. The Netflix Basic with Ads plan will provide access to a wide range of great TV series and movies; a personalized viewing experience; Available on a wide range of TVs and mobile devices.

The video quality for the Basic with Ads plan will be set to 720p/HD. If you're curious about how many ads, you'll see an average of 4-5 minutes of ads per hour. Basic with Advert subscribers will not have access to a limited number of movies and TV series due to licensing restrictions. Users cannot download titles.

The Basic with Ads plan is very similar to all existing Netflix plans, albeit at a lower price. The only thing that can disturb you is some ads in the middle. To sign up for the new plan, you can visit Netflix.com and sign up with your email, date of birth, and gender to start.

Netflix says the plan with adverts is also a huge plus for the advertisers. "Basic with Adverts also represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers – the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don't watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution adverts experience," the company noted in a release.